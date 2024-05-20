Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Paresh Rawal sparks controversy after punishment to non-voters remark

Mumbai: Actor-politician Paresh Rawal sparked off a controversy when he said that people should be penalised or face enhanced taxes if they do not vote - a statement that invited criticism on social media platforms.

Rawal (68), a Mumbai resident and a recipient of the Padma Shri, is a former BJP MP from Ahmedabad East.

Rawal’s comments came when he was driving home the point for every citizen to participate in the election process.