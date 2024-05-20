Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: People queue up to cast their votes

Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ladakh.
Voters cross a bridge on their way to a polling booth to cast their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.
First time voters show their voter slips as they wait at a polling station to cast their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bandipore, J&K.
Security personnel stand guard as voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Budgam.
Sadhus show their inked fingers as they pose for photographs in front of the Ram temple after casting votes during the 5th phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Ayodhya, UP.
Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes on a hot summer day for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Lucknow.
Women show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Saran, Bihar.
People wait in queues to cast their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hooghly, West Bengal.
Elderly voters in wheelchairs show their inked fingers after casting votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
People show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ladakh.
Published 20 May 2024, 13:43 IST