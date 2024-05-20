Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: People queue up to cast their votes

In a vibrant display of democracy, citizens across India have been forming long queues at polling stations to cast their votes in the phase five of the Lok Sabha elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 13:43 IST
Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ladakh.

Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ladakh.

Credit: X/@ECISVEEP

Voters cross a bridge on their way to a polling booth to cast their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Voters cross a bridge on their way to a polling booth to cast their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Credit: PTI

First time voters show their voter slips as they wait at a polling station to cast their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bandipore, J&K.

First time voters show their voter slips as they wait at a polling station to cast their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bandipore, J&K.

Credit: PTI

Security personnel stand guard as voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Budgam.

Security personnel stand guard as voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Budgam.

Credit: PTI

Sadhus show their inked fingers as they pose for photographs in front of the Ram temple after casting votes during the 5th phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Ayodhya, UP.

Sadhus show their inked fingers as they pose for photographs in front of the Ram temple after casting votes during the 5th phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Ayodhya, UP.

Credit: PTI

Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes on a hot summer day for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Lucknow.

Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes on a hot summer day for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Lucknow.

Credit:PTI

Women show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Saran, Bihar.

Women show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Saran, Bihar.

Credit: PTI

People wait in queues to cast their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hooghly, West Bengal.

People wait in queues to cast their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hooghly, West Bengal.

Credit: PTI

Elderly voters in wheelchairs show their inked fingers after casting votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Elderly voters in wheelchairs show their inked fingers after casting votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

People show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ladakh.

People show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ladakh.

Credit: X/@ECISVEEP

Published 20 May 2024, 13:43 IST
