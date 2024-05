Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | PM Modi addresses public meeting in UP's Basti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the rally in Uttar Pradesh's Basti today (May 22) amid the poll campaigning of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. At the rally, PM Modi called Congress and Samajwadi Party 'sympathisers of Pakistan' and alleged that these parties are 'scaring the country' with its nuclear power status.