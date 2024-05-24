Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi attacks Congress over 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Gurdaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Congress over the 1984-anti Sikh riots, saying while its government "saved" the rioters, he ensured the guilty were punished.

He also alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cannot take any decisions on his own and had to go to the Tihar Jail in Delhi to take orders.

''Delhi ke darbari' are running Punjab. The Punjab CM cannot take any decision on his own. His 'maalik' went to jail and the Punjab government started shutting down,' the prime minister said at a poll rally here, referring to the arrest and incarceration of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejrwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.