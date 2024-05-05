Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi offers prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya, holds roadshow

The entrance gates to the temple were decorated with flowers, with 'Om' formed with yellow petals. Replicas of a bow and an arrow made using flowers were also seen at various places.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Ram Lalla seated in the temple wore a light pink attire on Sunday.

"The hearts of the people of Ayodhya are as big as Lord Shri Ram. Greetings to the people who came to give blessings in the road show!," Modi said in post on X.

Voting in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, under which the Ayodhya district falls, will take place in the fifth phase of the elections on May 20.

The prime minister embarked on the roadshow after offering prayers at the temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP's Faizabad candidate Lallu Singh accompanied him.