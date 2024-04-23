Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi rakes up Andhra Pradesh in Rajasthan, says Congress tried to give reservation to Muslims by reducing SC/ST quota

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tore into Congress, accusing the Grand Old party of trying to keep its Muslim vote bank intact by reducing the SC/ST reservations in Andhra Pradesh and simply “not caring” about the Constitution.

Speaking at an election rally in Tonk Sawai Madhopur, PM Modi said, “Sachaai yeh hain ki Congress aur INDI alliance jab satta meh tha, toh yeh log Dalit our pichhdo ke aarakshan mein sendhmaari karke, vote bank politics ke liye, unki khaas jamaat ko alagh se aarakshan dena chahate the. Jab ki sambividhaan iske bikul khillaaf hain.” (The truth is when Congress and INDI alliance were in power, then they tried to provide a special category reservation to their special vote bank by breaking into the reservation of Dalits and backward classes. Whereas the Constitution is totally against this)

He further said that Congress’s ideology is that of appeasement of minorities and it always indulges in vote bank politics.

"In 2004, when Congress formed the government at the Centre, one of the first things they did was to include Muslims in SC/ST quota in Andhra Pradesh. This was a pilot project that the Congress government wanted to implement in the entire country. And between 2004 and 2010, they tried to implement Muslim reservation four times but could not ultimately, because of legal hurdles and Supreme Court’s awareness," PM Modi said.

"In 2011, Congress tried to implement this across the country and give the reservation of SC/ST and OBC to others for vote bank politics. Congress tried these despite knowing this was against the Constitution but they didn’t care about the Constitution or Babasaheb Ambedkar," he added.