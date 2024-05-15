Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PoK part of India, will take it, say Amit Shah and Himanta Biswa Sarma in poll rallies

Ramgarh: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will be "merged with India" if BJP gets more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.
Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, he said the BJP needed to get over 400 seats to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country.
"PoK will be merged with India if BJP gets over 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls. BJP needs over 400 seats to build the 'Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi' temple and 'Gyanvapi temple', and implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), just like when it crossed the 300-seat mark in 2019, it built the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It also ensured the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, and implemented the CAA," Sarma said.
"Like Assam, infiltrators from Bangladesh are changing the demography of Jharkhand, while the JMM and Congress are indulging in their appeasement," he alleged.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday referred to protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and said "PoK is part of India and we will take it".
Addressing a rally in Serampore, Shah said while peace has returned to once trouble-torn Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir "now echoes with slogans of Azaadi and protests.
"After the abrogation of article 370 by the government in 2019 peace has returned to Kashmir. But now we witness protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Earlier slogans of Azaadi were heard here, now the same slogans are heard in PoK. Earlier stones were pelted here, now stones are pelted in PoK," he said.
Hitting out at Congress leaders for not supporting the demand of taking over PoK, Shah said, "Congress leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyar say it should not be done as they have an atom bomb. But let me say this Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of India and we will take it."
Shah said the present Lok Sabha elections are about "choosing between corrupt leaders of I.N.D.I. alliance and honest politician Narendra Modi, who despite being Chief Minister and then Prime Minister never had an allegation of single paisa against him."
"Bengal has to decide whether it wants infiltrators or CAA for refugees. Bengal has to decide whether it wants to vote for jihad or vote for Vikas," he said.
Shah slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the CAA and "taking out rallies in support of infiltrators" to appease her vote bank.
Published 15 May 2024, 08:07 IST