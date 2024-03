All at a time

All 40 candidates of the AIADMK-led alliance filed their nomination papers on Monday between 12 pm-1.30 pm, an auspicious time chosen by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. This practice was introduced by late party chief J Jayalalithaa, who insisted on all candidates filing their papers at the same time as part of the military-like discipline that she imposed on her cadres.

