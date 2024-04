As the central Indian landscape is reeling under water crisis, BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who is known for his innovative ideas, has found a solution.

The two-time Nagpur MP, who is the Road Transport and Highways Minister, is travelling in a rath (chariot) that has been fitted with water sprinklers - and the mist helps him keep cool. It’s an idea worth emulating by candidates and campaigners.

