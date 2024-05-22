Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |Poll Vault: Counting Heads

Some regional satraps may miss the meet but will be sending representatives.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 17:20 IST
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 17:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

A day before the counting of votes on June 4, I.N.D.I.A. leaders will get a chance to exchange notes in Delhi on Lok Sabha elections and what they could do post-results.

DMK is organising the conclusion of the centenary celebrations of their late founder M Karunanidhi. His son and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has sent invites to all top leaders to the function at DMK office in Delhi on June 3.

Some regional satraps may miss the meet but will be sending representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2024, 17:20 IST
India NewsLok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT