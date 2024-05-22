Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |Poll Vault: Counting Heads

A day before the counting of votes on June 4, I.N.D.I.A. leaders will get a chance to exchange notes in Delhi on Lok Sabha elections and what they could do post-results.

DMK is organising the conclusion of the centenary celebrations of their late founder M Karunanidhi. His son and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has sent invites to all top leaders to the function at DMK office in Delhi on June 3.

Some regional satraps may miss the meet but will be sending representatives.