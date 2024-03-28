Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Fluctuating fortunes

Fluctuating fortunes

Their names were still not there when the BJP on March 13 released its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. But sitting MPs from Uttar Pradesh Gen VK Singh, a union minister, and Rajendra Agarwal heaved a sigh of relief because Union Minister Piyush Goyal was chosen for the Mumbai North seat. BJP had not named both the MPs from Ghaziabad and Meerut in the first list leading to speculation that Goyal could be fielded from one of the two ‘bania’ dominated seats. With those concerns evaporating, both now hope to find their names in the next list.

