JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Fluctuating fortunes

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 11:58 IST

Follow Us

Fluctuating fortunes

Their names were still not there when the BJP on March 13 released its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. But sitting MPs from Uttar Pradesh Gen VK Singh, a union minister, and Rajendra Agarwal heaved a sigh of relief because Union Minister Piyush Goyal was chosen for the Mumbai North seat. BJP had not named both the MPs from Ghaziabad and Meerut in the first list leading to speculation that Goyal could be fielded from one of the two ‘bania’ dominated seats. With those concerns evaporating, both now hope to find their names in the next list.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 March 2024, 11:58 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT