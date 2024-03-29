Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Fortune Teller

FINALLY…

The ‘Mahagadbandhan’ in Bihar is all set to announce the seat-sharing arrangement on Friday. RJD is set to fight 26 out of 40 seats while Congress will get nine. CPI(ML)L is being given three while CPI and CPM are given one each. RJD and Congress were in talks for months but the entry of Pappu Yadav into Congress created troubles. Congress wanted Purnia seat for Pappu but RJD was unwilling to give and it seems the latter had its way at the end.