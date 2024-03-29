Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Fortune Teller

Fortune teller:
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has never claimed that he is a clairvoyant. But with Samajwadi Party denying Dr ST Hasan the Moradabad seat his prediction has come true. Owaisi claims he had told Hasan that Akhilesh would not field him again, but Hasan did not believe Owaisi. He claims AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel too was present when the conversation took place. A now-deleted X post by an SP MP supporting Hasan has confirmed reports that Akhilesh has come under pressure from jailed Azam Khan to field Ruchi Vira.
FINALLY…
The ‘Mahagadbandhan’ in Bihar is all set to announce the seat-sharing arrangement on Friday. RJD is set to fight 26 out of 40 seats while Congress will get nine. CPI(ML)L is being given three while CPI and CPM are given one each. RJD and Congress were in talks for months but the entry of Pappu Yadav into Congress created troubles. Congress wanted Purnia seat for Pappu but RJD was unwilling to give and it seems the latter had its way at the end.
