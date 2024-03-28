Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: I.N.D.I.A. vs B.H.A.R.A.T.

I.N.D.I.A. vs B.H.A.R.A.T.

It is not just the BJP-led NDA who will be fighting the I.N.D.I.A. in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A clutch of smaller parties and independents have named their alliance B.H.A.R.A.T. and have come out with a list of candidates in seven states. If I.N.D.I.A. is the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, B.H.A.R.A.T. is the Benevolent Humanitarian Alliance for Relative Absolute Truth! Absolute Truth is Relative? This happens only in India!

