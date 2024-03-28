JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: I.N.D.I.A. vs B.H.A.R.A.T.

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 10:59 IST

I.N.D.I.A. vs B.H.A.R.A.T.

It is not just the BJP-led NDA who will be fighting the I.N.D.I.A. in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A clutch of smaller parties and independents have named their alliance B.H.A.R.A.T. and have come out with a list of candidates in seven states. If I.N.D.I.A. is the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, B.H.A.R.A.T. is the Benevolent Humanitarian Alliance for Relative Absolute Truth! Absolute Truth is Relative? This happens only in India!

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

