Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Making waves

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 13:56 IST

Finally, the Congress has announced candidates for the two seats in Goa. It has chosen Ramakant Khalap, a former minister in HD Deve Gowda government who created history by introducing the 33% women’s quota bill in Parliament in 1996.

It didn’t make much headway but Congress hopes the former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader will swing the game for it against BJP’s sitting MP Shripad Naik.

Congress has also dropped sitting South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha for former Indian Navy official Captain Viriato Fernandes against BJP’s Pallavi Dempo.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

