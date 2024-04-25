JOIN US
elections

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Old Is Gold

Bereft of star power, Congress finally fished out 89-year-old Dawa Narbula, the last Congress MP to win Darjeeling in 2004.
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 23:37 IST

Congress top leadership has given north Bengal a go-by, unlike the BJP and Trinamool Congress. For the BJP, PM Narendra Modi and senior ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh took part in several events while Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee has camped there since early April. Bereft of star power, Congress finally fished out 89-year-old Dawa Narbula, the last Congress MP to win Darjeeling in 2004. In the 1980s and 1990s, Narbula kept the Congress flag high in the hills amidst the violent Gorkhaland agitation. Narbula addressed a public rally seeking votes for Congress’ Munish Tamang, a Delhi University professor.

(Published 24 April 2024, 23:37 IST)
