electionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Return gift?

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 12:52 IST

Return gift?

Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, who has earned the sobriquet of ‘supreme star’, had floated the All-India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) in 2007. But it has all along remained a one-man party. Last week, he merged it with the BJP on the “advice” of his actor-wife Raadhika. In return, Kumar has requested the BJP to allot a Lok Sabha seat for his wife. There are voices that indicate that Raadhika may be fielded against the DMK’s Kanimozhi in Thoothukudi, a constituency dominated by Nadars, a caste to which Kumar belongs.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

(Published 28 March 2024, 12:52 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

