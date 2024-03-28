Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Return gift?

Return gift?

Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, who has earned the sobriquet of ‘supreme star’, had floated the All-India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) in 2007. But it has all along remained a one-man party. Last week, he merged it with the BJP on the “advice” of his actor-wife Raadhika. In return, Kumar has requested the BJP to allot a Lok Sabha seat for his wife. There are voices that indicate that Raadhika may be fielded against the DMK’s Kanimozhi in Thoothukudi, a constituency dominated by Nadars, a caste to which Kumar belongs.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here