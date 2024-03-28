JOIN US
electionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Shifting goal posts

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 11:54 IST

Shifting goal posts

Two years ago in Udaipur, Congress brainstormed ways to revive the party and among a slew of measures adopted was the principle of ‘one family, one post’. A second member from a family could get a ticket only if she worked in the organisation for a minimum of five years. This has gone for a toss in Karnataka where at least seven candidates, who are the kin of established leaders, are newbies in politics. As one sees in Congress over the years, this is not the only decision at Udaipur Conclave that remains unfulfilled.

