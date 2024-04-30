JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Warring’s war

Now, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring has taken upon himself the task of 'defeating' the turncoat.
Last Updated 30 April 2024, 11:29 IST

Ravneet Singh Bittu was sure of getting a Congress ticket from his sitting Ludhiana seat. But he defected to the BJP and is its candidate. Now, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring has taken upon himself the task of “defeating” the turncoat. The Congress central leadership has given the green signal for his candidature from Ludhiana where it wants to teach the ‘deserter’ a lesson and wants its best bet to do it. Ludhiana is all set for a fiery campaign and voting.

Follow our full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections, right here!

(Published 30 April 2024, 11:29 IST)
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

