Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling begins in J&K's Anantnag-Rajouri constituency

Srinagar: Polling began on Saturday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency where 20 candidates, including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, are in the fray, officials said.

Voting began at 7 am for the last electoral battle of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

People were seen lining up outside the polling stations to exercise their franchise in some areas of the constituency, according to the officials.

The constituency is spread over 18 assembly segments in the five districts of Kulgam, Anantnag, Poonch, Shopian, and Rajouri.

Voting is scheduled to end at 6 pm.

More than 500 centenarians are among the 18.36 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise in this constituency, the officials said.

The number of eligible voters in the constituency is 18,36,576 -- 9,33,647 males, 9,02,902 females and 27 from the third-gender category.

Around 18,000 differently abled people are eligible to cast their ballots, they added.