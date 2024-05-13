Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Rahul Gandhi heaps praise on Priyanka, says she is rooting for his victory in Raebareli

Lucknow: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday heaped praise on his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying that the latter had been 'sweating' for his victory in the election in Raebareli.
While addressing an election meeting at Maharajganj town in Raebareli, Rahul called Priyanka to his side, pinched her cheeks affectionately and praised her.
"Ek baat jo main aap sab logo se kehna chahta hoon ki ye jo meri behen hai, ye mere liye yahan khoon pasina baha rahi hai jab main desh bhar mein chunav prachar mein laga hua hoon" (One thing that I would like to tell you is that my sister has been sweating for me as I am busy in campaigning elsewhere in the country), Rahul said with Priyanka by his side.
During the rally, Priyanka asked Rahul to first answer the question posed by one of the voters. The question pertained to Rahul's marriage, to which her replied, "Jaldi hi karni padegi" (I will have to get married soon).
Published 13 May 2024, 09:27 IST