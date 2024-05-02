Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SAD, AAP issued warnings for MCC violations

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal and the AAP have been issued warnings on the directions of the Election Commission for violation of the model code of conduct, said the office of the chief electoral officer, Punjab on Thursday.

The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party got a warning for using the phrase 'Delhi ke Dalal' against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP candidates in a video which was later deleted by the SAD.

It is a violation of the guidelines of the MCC, according to an official release.