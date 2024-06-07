Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Salaries and perks of Members of Parliament

The recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cross the halfway mark with a tally of 293 seats. The Opposition alliance, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc secured 232 seats. Here are the the salaries and perks the new Members of Parliament (MP) would be entitled to.

Salary of MPs

As per PRS Legislative Research, the salary of a Member of Parliament is Rs 1,00,000 per month.

Other allowances and perks

Other than the salary, MPs are also entitled to constituency allowance of Rs 70,000 per month to cover the costs of maintaining their office and interacting with the constituents in their electorate.

Next comes the office expense allowance of Rs 60,000 per month, which includes expenses for office stationery and staff salaries.

Further, during parliamentary sessions and committee meetings, MPs are also entitled to a daily allowance of Rs 2,000 to cover lodging, food and any other expenses when they are in Delhi.