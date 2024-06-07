Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Salaries and perks of Members of Parliament

The recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cross the halfway mark with a tally of 293 seats. The Opposition alliance, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc secured 232 seats. Here are the the salaries and perks the new Members of Parliament (MP) would be entitled to.
Salary of MPs
As per PRS Legislative Research, the salary of a Member of Parliament is Rs 1,00,000 per month.
Other allowances and perks
Other than the salary, MPs are also entitled to constituency allowance of Rs 70,000 per month to cover the costs of maintaining their office and interacting with the constituents in their electorate.
Next comes the office expense allowance of Rs 60,000 per month, which includes expenses for office stationery and staff salaries.
Further, during parliamentary sessions and committee meetings, MPs are also entitled to a daily allowance of Rs 2,000 to cover lodging, food and any other expenses when they are in Delhi.
Pension
As per an article on NDTV, MPs are entitled to a pension of Rs 25,000 per month after serving one term in Parliament and an increment of Rs 2,000 per month for every extra year of service thereafter.
Travel allowance
MPs can avail 34 free domestic air journeys per year for themselves and their immediate families. They also receive free first-class train travel for official and personal purposes and can claim mileage allowances when travelling by road within their constituencies.
Housing and accommodation
MPs are given rent-free accommodations in prime areas during their 5-year term. Depending on seniority, they may receive bungalows, flats or hostel rooms. Instead of official accommodation they may claim a housing allowance of Rs 2,00,000 per month.
Medical facilities
The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) provides free medical care to MPs and their immediate families. This includes treatment at government hospitals and some private hospitals included in the scheme.
Phone and internet
MPs can make up to 1,50,000 free telephone calls in a year and have access to free high-speed internet connections at their residences and offices.
Water and electricity
Annually, up to 50,000 units of electricity and up to 4,000 kilolitres of water are provided free of cost to MPs.
