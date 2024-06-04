Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Shashi Tharoor retains Thiruvananthapuram seat after beating Rajeev Chandrashekhar

INC's sitting MP and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor retained the Thiruvananthapuram, constituency in Kerala for a fourth consecutive term, beating BJP leader and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar by xxxxxx votes

Chandrasekhar, who making his Lok Sabha poll debut, was leading in the initial phase of counting, before conceding ground to Tharoor.

The other prominent leader in the contest -- CPI's Pannyan Raveendran --who had won from the constituency in 2005 following a by-election which was necessitated after the death of sitting MP and CPI stalwart P K Vasudevan Nair -- was relegated to the third spot.

The traditional contest in the national capital has always been between the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front.

Tharoor began his journey in electoral politics by winning the Thiruvananthapuram seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. He scored a hat-trick in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by securing a margin of 99,989 votes over his nearest rival, as per PTI.

He declared assets of over Rs 55 crore in his nomination papers and a total income of over Rs 4.32 crore in the financial year 2022-2023.

Most of the FIRs against Tharoor are for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and one case in Kerala is for unlawful assembly and rioting. Last month he was booked for an alleged defamatory statement against Rajeev Chandrasekhar, his rival, with allegedly regard to influencing voters.

Speaking of his rival, Union minister of state for electronics and IT and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Rajeev Chandrasekhar told reporters that 'Modi's guarantees' would be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram and Thiruvananthapuram would be made an IT city of the country. He also expressed high hopes of winning the polls.

BJP was hoping that Chandrasekhar can woo the youngsters, especially the IT employees, given his technocrat profile, but in the ened, it proved futile.