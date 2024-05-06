Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sick of apathy to demand for basic amenities, Karnataka villages boycott polls

Nagendra N, a tribal leader from Indiganatha, says: “For the last seven decades, we have been demanding better road connectivity and basic facilities at the four hamlets under MM Hills Gram Panchayat. Every time, officials assure us that as soon as elections are over, the hamlets will get basic civic amenities. But our demands were not met. So, we called for poll boycott. The district administration managed to convince a section of the voters to exercise their franchise. The other group, comprising youths, was angered by this and resorted to violence.”