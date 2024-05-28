Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Six candidates contesting against PM Modi in Varanasi

PM Modi had won the Lok Sabha 2014 elections with 56.37 per cent vote share against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's 20.3 per cent vote share.
In 2019 too, Modi won with a vote share of 63.62 per cent against Samajwadi Party's (SP) Shalini Yadav who had a vote share of 18.4 per cent.
Here is a a look at six candidates who will be contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 against PM Modi.
Congress candidate Ajay Rai from Varanasi had contested in 2014 and 2019 too, losing both the elections. The Congress leader is aged 53 and has 18 cases booked against him.
Credit: X/@kashikirai
BSP candidate for Varanasi, Ather Jamal Lari (70) has only one case booked against him. Lari joined the party after 2022 Assembly polls.
Credit: X/@AtherLari63946
Aged 46, Kolisetty Shiva Kumar of the Yuga Thulasi Party has no cases booked against him. According to Kumar the main issue for the 2024 elections is that the Centre should declare cow as the national animal of India.
Credit: affidavit.eci.gov.in
Apna Dal (Kameravadi) candidate, Gagan Prakash Yadav (39), not long ago, snapped his ties with the SP and currently has 5 cases booked against himself.
Credit: affidavit.eci.gov.in
An Independent candidate contesting for the Varanasi seat, Dinesh Kumar Yadav (39) believes that he is fighting under the democratic principles and for the democracy of the country.
Credit: affidavit.eci.gov.in
Independent candidate Sanjay Kumar Tiwari believes in Gandhian philosophy and being a critic of PM Modi, has decided to go all solo for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
Credit: affidavit.eci.gov.in
