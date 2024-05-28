Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Six candidates contesting against PM Modi in Varanasi

PM Modi had won the Lok Sabha 2014 elections with 56.37 per cent vote share against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's 20.3 per cent vote share.

In 2019 too, Modi won with a vote share of 63.62 per cent against Samajwadi Party's (SP) Shalini Yadav who had a vote share of 18.4 per cent.

Here is a a look at six candidates who will be contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 against PM Modi.