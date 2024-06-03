Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Surat seat's uncontested result challenged in Gujarat High Court

The election petition has been jointly filed by Kalpesh Barot, Zahir Shaikh and Ashok Pimpley through lawyer P S Champaneri in the high court. When contacted, Champaneri while confirming the filing of petition said that the petitioners are voters of Surat who have challenged the decision of the rejection of candidature of Congress candidate as "absolutely illegal", which paved the way for BJP's candidate win the seat without contest.

"We are seeking to declare the decision null and void under section 100 (c) which deals with any decision of improper rejection of nomination form is an essential dispute under RPA to question the decision of rejection of congress candidate," Champaneri said.

The petitioners' main contention is that section 36 of RPA is self contained code in the matter of determination of nomination form. One of the clauses say that R O should not adjourn the scrutiny of the paper or keep it in abeyance for any reason except when such proceedings are interrupted or obstructed by riot or open violence or by causes beyond his control. In this case, the RO didn't have any such situation.