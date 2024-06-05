Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Switch master to kingmaker: Nitish sparks meme fest amid electoral surprises

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar came into focus along with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu after I.N.D.I.A. bloc secured victory in 234 seats and the ruling BJP gained 240, way below their target of 370 as party and over 400 for the NDA alliance.

Nitish Kumar is known for his party switches. In January this year, he shifted his loyalties for the fifth time in nine years by making a comeback to the saffron party after leaving it just 18 months before.

It is the speculations of I.N.D.I.A. bloc approaching the Bihar CM for joining the alliance and Kumar's shifting loyalties that sparked a meme fest.

Here is a look at some the best memes on the subject.