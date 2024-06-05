Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Switch master to kingmaker: Nitish sparks meme fest amid electoral surprises

It is the speculations of I.N.D.I.A. bloc approaching the Bihar CM for joining the alliance and Kumar's shifting loyalties that sparked a meme fest.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 14:16 IST
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar came into focus along with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu after I.N.D.I.A. bloc secured victory in 234 seats and the ruling BJP gained 240, way below their target of 370 as party and over 400 for the NDA alliance.

Nitish Kumar is known for his party switches. In January this year, he shifted his loyalties for the fifth time in nine years by making a comeback to the saffron party after leaving it just 18 months before.

It is the speculations of I.N.D.I.A. bloc approaching the Bihar CM for joining the alliance and Kumar's shifting loyalties that sparked a meme fest.

Here is a look at some the best memes on the subject.

'Banrakas' of bouncing parties approached by Congress

Amit Shah dialing Nitish to convince him in Modi's name

And the great switch

Nitish's flip-flop

Amit Shah's probable reaction if Nitish plans Congress office visit, one more time

The fate of governance in Nitish's 'hands'

The two-party system

Nitish blocks Narendra Modi on WhatsApp

Nitish teasing BJP and Congress with support

Dhoom: Nitish's party transitions

Published 05 June 2024, 14:16 IST
