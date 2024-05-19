Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Britain's Shapps says stronger China-Russia ties threaten democracy

On Thursday, the Russian and Chinese leaders pledged a 'new era' of partnership between the two most powerful rivals of the United States.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 May 2024, 09:32 IST
Last Updated : 19 May 2024, 09:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

London: British defence minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday he was very concerned about a recent strengthening of diplomatic relations between China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, saying it posed a threat to democracy.

"I'm extremely concerned about this because, remember, these are two countries that do not believe in democracy," Shapps told Sky News.

"If you have that situation, and they are trying to spread their system to the rest of the world, we must see and have our eyes wide open that that is a direct threat to our way of life," he said.

On Thursday, the Russian and Chinese leaders pledged a 'new era' of partnership between the two most powerful rivals of the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2024, 09:32 IST
World newsChinaRussiaBritainVladimir PutinXi JinpingDemocracy

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT