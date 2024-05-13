Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Three generations of Abdullah family cast vote in J&K's Srinagar

Omar Abdullah appealed to people to vote, saying, "There is no boycott or violence, people should come out and vote. This is the only democratic way to raise our voice. So many things have happened which need to be answered by the people and this is the only way to do so. "How much effect it will have will be known by the close of the polling. We will have to wait till the evening to see how many voters in Pulwama, Shopian and Srinagar cast their votes. You will have to accept it this time that those who do not vote are doing so voluntarily," he added.