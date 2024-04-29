Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Till I am alive, Oppn can't change Constitution or bring religion-based reservation, says Modi

"The Congress and its allies must listen to this carefully...till the time Modi is alive and he has the blessings of people, they (Opposition) will not succeed in attempts to give reservation in the name of religion and change the Constitution," Modi said.

The Prime Minister, who is BJP's star campaigner, addressed rallies of Maha Yuti (NDA) in Solapur, Satara and Pune in Maharashtra in the run up to the phase-3 of the Lok Sabha polls.

Attacking the Congress government of Karnataka, Modi reiterated that the Constitution bars reservations based on religion. "The Congress declared all Muslims as OBCs overnight in Karnataka and gave reservations to them. Congress wants to amend the Constitution and apply this formula in the country," he said.

Modi accused the Congress over vote-bank politics saying, “For decades, since the Congress betrayed SC/ST/OBC communities, they have completely distanced themselves from both the Congress and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. That's why these people are continuously spreading lies that the BJP will change the Constitution, end reservations. I have already said that even if Babasaheb himself came and said to end reservations, change the Constitution, it would not happen. And if our government's intention was to end reservations, then we already have enough numbers. Today, I am demanding more seats from the country so that I have more power to destroy the conspiracies of Congress and its allies."