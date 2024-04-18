JOIN US
Home

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: Efforts in vain?

Take a look at interesting tidbits of history associated with the Lok Sabha elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 14:59 IST

Congress leader H C Srikantaiah began his political career by winning as an Independent candidate from Shravanabelagola Assembly constituency in Hassan in 1972. He had an eventful political career soon after joining the Congress.

In 1980s, he had a chance to become the chief minister after he succeeded in ensuring defection of 84 MLAs from Congress (U) to Congress (I) to form the government, thus ending Devaraj Urs' tenure as Chief Minister of Karnataka. As fate would have it, Gundu Rao was picked for the top post by Sanjay Gandhi.

