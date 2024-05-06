Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uddhav is self-centred, no match for Balasaheb, says Narayan Rane

Inspired by cartoonist-politician and master orator Balasaheb Thackeray, Narayan Rane joined the Shiv Sena when he was a teenager. He went on to become the chief minister of Maharashtra in 1999 and then leader of the opposition. In 2005, Rane revolted against his mentor’s son and the then executive president of the Sena, Uddhav Thackeray. Subsequently, he was expelled from the party, but within months he joined the Congress. However, his dream of becoming the chief minister again or the Maharashtra Congress president was never realised and he left the grand old party in 2017. Rane floated the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha (MSP) which he later merged with the BJP and became a Rajya Sabha member. The 72-year-old Maratha leader, who is now the Union MSME minister in the Modi government, is BJP’s candidate from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in the coastal Konkan belt and is pitted against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)’s Vinayak Raut. In an interview during his campaign trail, Narayan Rane speaks to DH’s Mrityunjay Bose.