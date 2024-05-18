Chelsea crowned WSL champions after crushing Manchester United

A virtuoso performance from striker Mayra Ramirez set Chelsea on course for a 6-0 rout of Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday to secure a record fifth successive Women's Super League title in coach Emma Hayes's last game in charge.

Chelsea finished the season on 55 points, level with Manchester City but seven ahead of them on goal difference, and the final whistle prompted an outpouring of joy from the travelling fans as Hayes got the send-off she deserved.

"It's extra special to get it for Emma and the players who are leaving us," Chelsea captain Millie Bright, who returned from injury to play a key part in the run-in, told Sky Sports.

"We've got the monster mentality, we've shown it season after season," she added.

Ramirez grabbed the opening goal for Chelsea after 89 seconds, heading home a brilliant cross from Guro Reiten, and she set up Johanna Rytting Kaneryd for a second six minutes later as the hosts struggled a week after their FA Cup final win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Colombian international Ramirez continued to dominate, teeing up Sjoeke Nusken for the third in the 44th minute before slamming home her second in first-half stoppage time.

Any chance of Chelsea being caught by Manchester City effectively ended when Melanie Leupolz added a fifth two minutes after the interval to turn the remainder of the game into a victory parade.

United's players never got to grips with their rampant opponents, failing to register a shot on target against the team they beat in the FA Cup semi-finals as they slumped to their heaviest ever league defeat.

Playing her final game for the club, substitute Fran Kirby came off the bench in the 72nd minute and added the sixth to secure a seventh league title for Hayes, who after 14 years in charge is leaving to become coach of the U.S. women's national team.

Hayes had conceded the title to Manchester City after a shock 4-3 loss at Liverpool on May 1, but City's defeat by Arsenal four days later put the Blues back in the title chase.

"We were given a second chance, they don't come around often but you have to take them, and we did. We beat Bristol City, beat Tottenham and we've come here and put on a five-star performance to take this title," a beaming Bright said before running off to raise the trophy together with Hayes.