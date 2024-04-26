JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Vijayan slams CPM leader who explored BJP entry

Jayarajan admitted that BJP national leader in charge of Kerala Prakash Javadekar had met him at his son's flat in Thiruvananthapuram. But no political discussions had taken place.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 17:57 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has blamed CPM senior leader E P Jayarajan who allegedly held discussions with BJP leaders.

Jayarajan, who is Left Democratic Front convenor, had allegedly held discussions with BJP leaders on entering the saffron party in the presence of one mediator Nandakumar.

Reacting to it, Vijayan told reporters on Friday that there was a lack of alertness on the part of Jayarajan in making acquaintance with people who could not be trusted. One should end acquaintance with such people who can't be trusted. Otherwise they would also lose their credibility, Vijayan said.

Meanwhile, Jayarajan admitted that BJP national leader in charge of Kerala Prakash Javadekar had met him at his son's flat in Thiruvananthapuram. But no political discussions had taken place. Mediator Nanadakumar was also present, he said.

(Published 26 April 2024, 17:57 IST)
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi VijayanLok Sabha Elections 2024

