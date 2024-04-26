Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Vijayan slams CPM leader who explored BJP entry

Reacting to it, Vijayan told reporters on Friday that there was a lack of alertness on the part of Jayarajan in making acquaintance with people who could not be trusted. One should end acquaintance with such people who can't be trusted. Otherwise they would also lose their credibility, Vijayan said.

Meanwhile, Jayarajan admitted that BJP national leader in charge of Kerala Prakash Javadekar had met him at his son's flat in Thiruvananthapuram. But no political discussions had taken place. Mediator Nanadakumar was also present, he said.