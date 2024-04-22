JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Voting monks

Take a look at interesting tidbits associated with the Lok Sabha elections.
Last Updated 22 April 2024, 04:59 IST

Follow Us

Sangha is an Assembly constituency in Sikkim that has no territorial jurisdiction.

This seat, out of 32 in the state, is reserved for the Sanghas or monks of the Buddhist Monasteries of Sikkim.

The electorate of the Assembly Constituency consists of the monks of the recognized monasteries of the state and the Electoral Roll is also prepared accordingly.

There are 51 polling stations spread across the State where the Sangha voters cast their vote for the candidates of the Sangha Assembly Constituency. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 April 2024, 04:59 IST)
SikkimtriviaLok Sabha Elections 2024Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT