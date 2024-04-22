Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Voting monks

Sangha is an Assembly constituency in Sikkim that has no territorial jurisdiction.

This seat, out of 32 in the state, is reserved for the Sanghas or monks of the Buddhist Monasteries of Sikkim.

The electorate of the Assembly Constituency consists of the monks of the recognized monasteries of the state and the Electoral Roll is also prepared accordingly.

There are 51 polling stations spread across the State where the Sangha voters cast their vote for the candidates of the Sangha Assembly Constituency.