Lok Sabha elections 2024: Was unopposed election of MPs earlier 'death' of Constitution? Surat LS seat winner asks Rahul Gandhi

After Dalal's win, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had in a post on X said, “Taking away the right of the people to choose their leader is another step towards destroying the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The ongoing Lok Sabha elections are not just to form a government but an election to save the country and to protect the Constitution.”

On the Wayanad MP's comments, Dalal said, “I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, as per my information 28 MPs belonging to the Congress and other opposition parties have been so far declared elected unopposed. If my unopposed election is death of the Constitution, then was their election unopposed not death of democracy or death of the Constitution?"