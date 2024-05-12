Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who are the richest candidates in Phase 4?

With the phase four of the Lok Sabha elections due on May 13, it is crucial for citizens to know important details about their candidates — like their assets, liabilities, criminal background, educational qualifications, et al. — before casting their votes.

The Association of Democratic Reforms and The National Election Watch analysed the affidavits of 1710 out of 1717 candidates contesting in the fourth phase. Out of this, 205 candidates have assets valued at Rs 5 crores and above. Moreover, 476 of the 1710 candidates are 'crorepatis'.

In this article, we list for you the candidates with highest assets in electoral fray tomorrow.