Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who are the richest candidates in Phase 4?

It is noteworthy that the top ten richest candidates are scattered between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as all the constituencies in the two states are going to polls in Phase 4. The richest candidates of the lot are contesting on either a BJP or TDP ticket.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 May 2024, 14:15 IST
With the phase four of the Lok Sabha elections due on May 13, it is crucial for citizens to know important details about their candidates — like their assets, liabilities, criminal background, educational qualifications, et al. — before casting their votes.

The Association of Democratic Reforms and The National Election Watch analysed the affidavits of 1710 out of 1717 candidates contesting in the fourth phase. Out of this, 205 candidates have assets valued at Rs 5 crores and above. Moreover, 476 of the 1710 candidates are 'crorepatis'.

In this article, we list for you the candidates with highest assets in electoral fray tomorrow.

Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani: Rs 5,705 crores

Credit: X/@PemmasaniOnX

The candidate with over Rs 5705 crore worth of assets, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani is contesting from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur constituency. This Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate has Rs 55,98,64,80,786 worth of movable assets and Rs 1,06,82,46,752 worth of immovable assets

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy: Rs 4,568 crores

Credit: X/@KVishReddy

A candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has movable assets worth Rs 44,90,08,21,858 and immovable assets worth Rs 78,14,00,236. He is contesting from Telangana's Chevella constituency.

Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy: Rs 716 crores

Credit: X/@VPR_Official_

Yet another TDP candidate, Vemireddy has movable assets worth 5,11,37,80,639 and immovable assets worth Rs 2,04,95,41,626, making his total assets cross the Rs 716 crore mark. He is contesting from Andhra Pradesh's Nellore seat.

Amrita Roy: Rs 554 crores

Credit: X/@AmritaRoyBJP

West Bengal's Amrita Roy is BJP's candidate from the Krishnanagar. Her total movable and immovable assets are Rs 25,20,790 and Rs 5,54,05,83,297 respectively.

C M Ramesh: Rs 497 crores

Credit: X/CMRamesh_MP

With total assets worth more than Rs 497 crore, BJP's C M Ramesh is fighting for Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle seat. He has total movable assets worth Rs 51,92,55,400 and immovable assets worth Rs 4,45,67,69,596.

Published 12 May 2024, 14:15 IST
