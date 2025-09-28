<p>The sky has long captivated humanity, serving as a source of wonder, inspiration, and mystery. Even our earliest ancestors, who roamed in small groups in search of food and safety, found time to marvel at the vast expanse above. As they developed a deeper understanding of their environment and moved beyond basic survival needs, their sense of awe, curiosity, and imagination about nature flourished. Gazing at the sky —both at day and at night — encouraged them to rise above their primal instincts and explore the depths of the unknown.</p>.<p>Throughout history, humans have documented, revered, and interpreted celestial bodies, weaving them into the very fabric of civilisation. The stories and observations of cosmic objects have greatly influenced culture, science, art, and our understanding of humanity's place in the universe.</p>.<p>Indian mythology offers a rich tapestry of narratives that include legendary figures, cosmic associations, and epic conflicts. While gods, goddesses, kings, queens, and demons fill these tales, a remarkable array of celestial creatures and divine beings also play critical roles. These messengers, consorts, charioteers, and guardians have captivated artists and audiences alike.</p>.<p>Within Indian mythology, few beings evoke as much awe and reverence as Garuda, known as the 'King of Birds.' As the divine vehicle of Lord Vishnu, this mythical bird —often associated with the sun and fire — symbolises strength, speed, devotion, and the triumph of good over evil. Nandi, the sacred bull, is another enduring symbol of power and prosperity that prominently appears in classical Indian art and architecture. Massive statues of Nandi often greet visitors at the entrance of ancient Shiva temples. The renowned Dodda Basava temple in Bengaluru, built in the 16th century, continues to attract both locals and tourists alike.</p>.<p><strong>Diverse collection</strong></p>.<p>Garuda and Nandi are part of a group of wondrous creatures and mythical beings featured in a curated exhibition titled ‘In Celestial Company,’ currently on display at the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This exhibition presents a diverse collection of sculptures, textiles, metal figurines, paintings, and wooden artefacts from MAP’s extensive collection, unveiling a variety of stories, symbols, and transformative journeys related to fascinating hybrid figures found across India’s cultural and religious traditions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It focuses on mythical beings such as attendants, vahanas, and companions, who often play essential supportive roles in mythology but are rarely given recognition, and explores their stories, symbolism, and distinctive qualities through various artworks.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The oldest piece on display is a 1636 stone sculpture of Ketu from Bhuj, Gujarat. This enigmatic ‘shadow planet’ is depicted with a heavy moustache and a mace in hand, perched upon a handsome parrot. Nearby stands a recent artwork depicting Dhumavati, the widow goddess among the 10 Mahavidyas, riding a chariot without horses, topped with a crow. This watercolour from West Bengal was painted as recently as 2016. Situated between these two pieces is a small copper sculpture from South India, dating back to the 17th or 18th century, which depicts Bhairava accompanied by a dog. Another notable piece is the Somanadi Vahana, a richly coloured wood sculpture depicting a beautifully carved lion with raised arms, its fiery face elegantly balanced by the twist of its extended tail. Other eye-catching sculptures include a large wooden Airavata Vahana depicting Indra’s winged elephant, and a 19th or 20th-century piece from Odisha, portraying the sinuous, delicately rendered form of Matsya, the celestial fish.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The ‘King of Birds’ features prominently in the show. A wooden sculpture of a kneeling Garuda (1900, Tamil Nadu) with raised arms and wide eyes is accompanied by three exquisite watercolour paintings from the Jaipur school of miniatures depicting the same birdman. One painting depicts Garuda’s bold quest to obtain Amrita to rescue his mother from the Nagas (snakes), while another illustrates the moment when Garuda devours the snakes. The breathtaking use of colour, composition, and figurative manipulation in these works conveys a range of interconnected tales. It also features several notable pieces, including a standing mayura (peacock), a temple chariot (Ratha), Ganga and Makara in a textile label, Yamuna perched on a turtle at her feet, and others.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Although the overarching theme is intriguing, there may not be many surprises for those already familiar with the subject. That said, it still makes for an interesting visit.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">‘In Celestial Company’ is on display at MAP, Bengaluru, till January 18, 2026.</span></p>