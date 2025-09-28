<p>Think of Munich and you will most likely picture large mugs of beer and Oktoberfest revelry. The world-famous beer festival is undoubtedly a big draw — in its 190th edition this year, Oktoberfest, which started on September 20, will conclude on October 5. But there’s much more to Germany’s third largest city, apart from its (admittedly excellent) beer. So if you’re in Munich for Oktoberfest, here’s what to see and do in the city beyond guzzling beer.</p>.<p>The neo-Gothic heart of Munich, Marienplatz, is where all the action is. This has been the central square since the city’s foundation in the 12th-century. It is flanked by several impressive buildings like the Neues Rathaus (New Town Hall) with its decorative façade, the comparatively austere Altes Rathaus (Old Town Hall), and St Peter’s Church, the city’s oldest church dating to the 12th century. If you arrive at the square around noon, you will find hordes of people milling about looking up at the Glockenspiel clock on the town hall's main tower. When the clock strikes twelve, watch the elaborate parade of 32 life-sized copper figures in colourful livery jousting, dancing, and spinning around, ending with a golden bird chirping thrice. A short stroll from the square will bring you to Frauenkirche, the 15th-century Gothic-style cathedral with elegant twin towers that are an unmistakable symbol of the city. Take a guided tour to admire the Antiquarium hallway decorated with incredible Renaissance frescoes, the Wittelsbach Treasury that holds a collection of royal jewels spanning more than 1,000 years, and the opulent Cuvilliés Theatre with luxurious red-and-gold Rococo interiors. Another royal palace worth checking out is the Baroque-style Nymphenburg Palace, which was the summer residence for the erstwhile rulers of Bavaria. Gape at the stunning ceiling frescoes in the Marble Hall and admire the lavishly decorated rooms featuring gilded stucco, exquisite tapestries, and artworks that reflect centuries of Bavarian royal heritage. Later, explore its vast parkland, dotted with pavilions, lakes, and sculpted gardens; don’t miss Amalienburg, a powder-pink, Rococo-style hunting lodge, which includes an elaborate hall of mirrors and a charming kennel room for the hunting dogs. The palace is easily accessible from the city centre by public transport.</p>.<p><strong>Cultural immersion</strong></p>.<p>Munich is home to an exceptional range of museums — its trio of Pinakothek museums forms one of Europe’s most impressive art collections. Each is dedicated to a different era, so you can take your pick as per your preference. The Alte Pinakothek, housed in a grand 19th-century building, is celebrated for its Old Masters, featuring works by Dürer, Rubens, Rembrandt, etc. On the other hand, the Neue Pinakothek focuses on 19th-century art, with masterpieces by Van Gogh, Monet, Cézanne, and more. While the museum is currently closed (until 2030) for renovations, many of its stand-out artworks are on display on the ground floor of the Alte Pinakothek. Finally, the Pinakothek der Moderne, a striking contemporary structure, brings together modern art, design, architecture, and graphic works under one roof.</p>.<p><strong>Natural beauty</strong></p>.<p>Munich is famous for its lush parks where you can slow down and enjoy the outdoors. At the heart of this green network is the English Garden, one of the largest inner-city parks in the world; it’s bigger even than New York’s Central Park! Stretching across sweeping meadows, shaded woodlands, and tranquil lakes, it’s the perfect spot for cycling, picnicking, or simply strolling. The park is also known for its lively beer gardens and the Eisbach River, where you can watch surfers ride a continuous wave year-round. For sweeping views of the garden, climb to Monopteros, a 19th-century replica Greek temple commissioned by King Ludwig I. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Speaking of panoramic views, Germany’s highest mountain, Zugspitze is easily accessible from Munich and makes for a great day trip from the city. Take a train from the central station to the ski town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen from where a blue-and-white cog-wheel train will bring you to Zugspitzplatt or Zugspitze Glacier Plateau. This isn’t the summit, but there are great views to be had from here. Also, there are a few restaurants (including a vegetarian one) where you can stop for a bite. The final ascent is via a cable car, which brings you to the massive viewing platform with a stunning vista of the mountain and the surrounding Alps. Zugspitze straddles the border between Germany and Austria, so you can easily cross the platform to the Austrian side for a look.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For the descent, take the cable car all the way down to Eibsee, the scenic blue-green lake at the foot of the mountain. If you’re the adventurous sort, Zugspitze offers hiking opportunities in summer and skiing in winter. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Whether you are drawn to its royal heritage, artistic treasures, or alpine landscapes, Munich invites you to stay a bit longer and explore its many layers at your own pace. We’d raise a beer stein to that! </p>