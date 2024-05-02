Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who is Karan Bhushan Singh? Brij Bhushan's son who has been named BJP candidate for Kaiserganj LS seat

Who is Karan Bhushan Singh?

Born in 1990, Karan is the youngest son of Brij Bhushan Singh. He holds a law degree besides doing a business management course in Australia and is also a national-level double-trap shooter.

In February 2024, Karan was appointed as president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association, succeeding his father, who was the state body chief for 12 years. Earlier, Karan was the vice-president of the association for 8 years.

Following Karan's appointment, several athletes, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, opposed the move, claiming the government had promised that Brij Bhushan or his relatives or associates would not govern the sport.

Karan is also the chief of Cooperative Village Development Bank in Gonda.