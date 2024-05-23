Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Who made Haryana number 1 in unemployment', asks Congress to BJP

"Despite repeated promises and announcements, the BJP government has failed to provide permanent employment opportunities. Instead, they are promoting temporary contractual jobs through the Skill Employment Corporation," he said.

This neglect has left about two lakh government posts vacant, and the recent decision to shut down Hisar Doordarshan has further exacerbated the unemployment crisis, leaving dozens jobless and wasting valuable infrastructure, Ramesh said.

Ramesh charged, "The BJP's approach, characterised by hollow assurances and a lack of concrete action, has consistently failed the youth. Did the outgoing PM and the BJP ever plan to create better opportunities for Haryana's youth?".

He further said that having received just one per cent of all bank-assisted private projects in India in 2022-23, Haryana ranks in the bottom five states on this metric.

"Bank-assisted projects are an important indicator of the health of the banking sector as well as private investment. According to experts, a poor law and order situation is one of the key factors deterring companies from investing in Haryana," he added.

After ten years in the state, why has the BJP failed to attract investment and job opportunities to Haryana, he asked.