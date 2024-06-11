Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With support of 3 Independent MPs, I.N.D.I.A now has 237 seats

New Delhi: The Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc’s bench strength rose to 237 on Tuesday after Ladakh independent MP Mohmad Haneefa pledged support to the Congress after a meeting with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and top leader Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, two independent MPs Vishal Patil and Pappu Yadav had announced their support to the Congress. On its own, 20 I.N.D.I.A parties had won 234 seats while the NDA garnered 293 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Haneefa had contested against Congress and BJP candidates in Ladakh in protest against the I.N.D.I.A. bloc choosing Tsering Namgyal as its candidate. He defeated Namgyal of Congress by a margin of 27,862 votes while BJP’s Tashi Gyalson came third.