Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Women voter turnout more than men in Phase 6

New Delhi: The turnout of women voters was higher than men for the second consecutive time in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election when polling was held in 58 seats on May 25.
Thirty four constituencies, including all 14 in Uttar Pradesh and eight in Bihar that went to polls in phase 6, had the turnout of women higher than men. Altogether, 63.37 per cent of people voted -- 61.95 per cent of men, 64.95 per cent of women and 18.67 per cent of third gender.
While men took the top positions in the first phases, women turnout surpassed men voting percentage in the fifth phase – 64.95 per cent against 61.95 per cent.
Among the eight states and union territories that went to polls in the sixth phase, the highest women turnout was in West Bengal at 83.33 per cent where 81.62 per cent men voted.
Bihar saw 62.95 per cent women turnout against 51.95 per cent men voting while the turnout was 57.12 per cent women and 51.31 per cent men in Uttar Pradesh.
Except for Haryana, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, the states like Jharkhand (65.94 per cent women and 64.87 per cent men) and Odisha (74.86 per cent and 74.07 per cent) also saw higher women turnout.
Haryana had 65.97 per cent men voting against 63.49 per cent women while it was 59.03 per cent and 58.29 per cent respectively for Delhi and 57.86 per cent and 52.86 per cent for Jammu and Kashmir.
Among the constituencies, West Bengal’s Tamluk saw the highest women turnout at 87.60 per cent while the lowest was in Allahabad where 52.08 per cent women voted, though it was more than the men’s turnout of 51.61 per cent.
Phase | Male Turnout | Female Turnout | Third Gender Turnout | Total (in%)
1 | 66.22 | 66.07 | 31.32 | 66.14
2 | 66.99 |66.42 | 23.86| 66.71
3 | 66.89 | 64.41 | 25.2 | 65.68
4 | 69.58 | 68.73 | 34.23 | 69.16
5 | 61.48 | 63 |21.96 | 62.2
6 | 61.95 | 64.95 | 18.67 | 63.37
