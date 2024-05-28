Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Women voter turnout more than men in Phase 6

New Delhi: The turnout of women voters was higher than men for the second consecutive time in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election when polling was held in 58 seats on May 25.

Thirty four constituencies, including all 14 in Uttar Pradesh and eight in Bihar that went to polls in phase 6, had the turnout of women higher than men. Altogether, 63.37 per cent of people voted -- 61.95 per cent of men, 64.95 per cent of women and 18.67 per cent of third gender.

While men took the top positions in the first phases, women turnout surpassed men voting percentage in the fifth phase – 64.95 per cent against 61.95 per cent.

Among the eight states and union territories that went to polls in the sixth phase, the highest women turnout was in West Bengal at 83.33 per cent where 81.62 per cent men voted.