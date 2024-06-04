Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | YKC Wadiyar secures 53.75% votes, second from his family to become MP

Mysuru: BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate, member of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar secured 7,95,503 votes, i.e. 53.75 per cent votes and won with a margin of 1,39,262 votes against Congress candidate M Lakshmana in the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency.
Despite the popularity of the guarantee schemes of the Congress; Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's personal efforts, strategies, intensive campaigning in his home district of Mysuru, Lakshmana managed to bag 6,56,241 votes, ie 44.34 per cent. NOTA polled 4,490 votes.
Yaduveer is the second member of his family to become MP. His father Srikantadatta Narasimharaja (SDNR) Wadiyar had won four times, by contesting as Congress candidate in 1984, 1989, 1996 and 1999. He lost twice - as BJP candidate in 1991 and as Congress candidate in 2004.
Besides the contributions of his ancestors to the erstwhile Mysuru state, his personal charisma, support of JD(S), BJP leaders and workers Yaduveer could bag more votes, compared to former MP Pratap Simha. In 2019 LS poll, Simha of the BJP won against Congress candidate C H Vijayshankar, with a margin of 1,38,647, by securing 52.27% votes.
With this, the BJP registered a victory for the fifth time, among 18 Lok Sabha polls, held in Mysuru, from 1952. Congress had won 12 times,
Although there are five Congress MLAs under the Mysore-Kodagu LS constituency, including three from CM's home district of Mysuru, only Narasimharaja and Periyapatna constituencies gave a lead to the Congress. In Narasimharaja Assembly constituency Congress got 1,38,876 votes (76,597 lead) and BJP got 62,279 votes; in Periyapatna Congress got 82981 votes (11,744 lead), and BJP got 71,237 votes.
In Hunsur Assembly constituency where there is JD(S) MLA (G D Harish Gowda), the BJP got 95266 votes (3068 lead) and Congress got 92198 votes; in Chamundeshwari constituency, where JD(S) MLA (G T Devegowda) is there, BJP got 1,43,327 votes (37,244 lead), and Congress got 106083 votes. In Krishnaraja constituency, where BJP MLA (T S Srivathsa) is there, BJP got 104596 votes (54425 lead) and Congress got 50,171 votes. In Chamaraja, where Congress MLA (K Harish Gowda) is there, BJP got 1,05,480 votes (56397 votes), and Congress got 49083 votes. In Kodagu district too, in Madikeri, where Congress MLA is there, BJP got 108402 votes (41408 lead) and Congress got 66994 votes. In Virajpet where Congress MLA is there, BJP got 99804 votes (32451 lead), and Congress got 67,353votes.
Mysore-Kodagu LS constituency registered 70.62% polling on April 26. As many as 14,79,983 voters, out of 20,92,222 voters, cast their votes. 833 votes were rejected. Among postal votes, BJP got 5,112 votes and Congress got 2,502 votes.
Earlier, in Mysore constituency Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party candidate M S Gurupadaswamy won in 1952. Congress candidates M Shankaraiah won in 1957 and later in 1962 (by securing 42.85% votes); H D Tulsidas Dasappa (40.09%) in 1967, in (74.41%) 1971 and in (53.68%) 1977; INC(I) candidate M Rajashekar Murthy (49.46%) in 1980; Srikantdatta Narasimharaja (SDNR) Wadiyar (54.71%) in 1984 and in (55.65%) 1989; Chandraprabha Urs (39.47%) in 1991; SDNR Wadiyar (34.82%) in 1996; BJP candidate C H Vijayshankar (42.10%) in 1998; Congress candidate SDNR Wadiyar (37.58%) in 1999; BJP candidate C H Vijayashankar (33.05%) in 2004, Congress candidate Adagur H Vishwanath (36.43%) in 2009; and BJP candidate Pratap Simha (43.45% votes) in 2014 and 2019.
