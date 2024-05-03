Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Young woman law graduate vs 4-time BJP MP in Bagalkot fuels excitement over 'people's verdict'

When asked about contesting against someone who has a vast experience, she said about the 65 per cent of India’s electorate is under the age of 40 and about 50 per cent is under the age of 25. 'So it’s high time we saw representation from the class that is going to be facing the most amount of challenges.'

“Only 12 per cent of our Parliamentarians are under the age of 40 and in that situation, I think we need more young people to represent the needs of the young demographics that India currently has,” she said.