Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: Politicians queue up to cast their vote

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi shows his inked finger along with his family members after casting his vote at Vattapally polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Hyderabad.
Telengana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy shows his inked finger after casting his vote along with his family members at a polling station during fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kacheguda, Secunderabad.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with wife go through the election procedure to cast their vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ujjain.
Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari show their inked finger after casting vote during Lok Sabha elections, in Undavalli, Andhra Pradesh.
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, his son and party Vice President Omar Abdullah and grandsons Zamir Abdullah and Zahir Abdullah show their ink marked fingers after casting their votes at a polling booth during the 4th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Srinagar.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy casts his vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Pulivendu, Andhra Pradesh.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Guntur.
YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy V shows his inked finger after casting vote for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kondayapalem of Nellore.
BJP candidate Samir Oraon shows his inked finger after casting his vote during during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand.
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha show their inked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Hyderabad.
J&K NC leader Omar Abdullah shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Srinagar.
Telangana deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka after casting his vote.
AP Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath cast his vote in Bethamcherla of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.
