Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: Politicians queue up to cast their vote

In phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Elections, several prominent political figures from various parties participated in the electoral process. They were queuing up to cast votes at the polling stations in their respective constituencies. Here are some pictures of politicians actively participating in the voting process.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 07:20 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 07:20 IST

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi shows his inked finger along with his family members after casting his vote at Vattapally polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI

Telengana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy shows his inked finger after casting his vote along with his family members at a polling station during fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kacheguda, Secunderabad.

Credit: X/@kishanreddybjp

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with wife go through the election procedure to cast their vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ujjain.

Credit: PTI

Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari show their inked finger after casting vote during Lok Sabha elections, in Undavalli, Andhra Pradesh.

Credit: X/ncbn

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, his son and party Vice President Omar Abdullah and grandsons Zamir Abdullah and Zahir Abdullah show their ink marked fingers after casting their votes at a polling booth during the 4th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Srinagar.

Credit: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy casts his vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Pulivendu, Andhra Pradesh.

Credit: X/@YSRCParty

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Guntur.

Credit: X/@naralokesh

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy V shows his inked finger after casting vote for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kondayapalem of Nellore.

Credit: X/@VSReddy_MP

BJP candidate Samir Oraon shows his inked finger after casting his vote during during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand.

Credit: PTI

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha show their inked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Hyderabad.

Credit: X/@MVenkaiahNaidu

J&amp;K NC leader Omar Abdullah shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Srinagar.

Credit: X/@OmarAbdullah

Telangana deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka after casting his vote.

Credit: Special Arrangement

AP Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath cast his vote in Bethamcherla of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 13 May 2024, 07:20 IST
India NewsOdishaIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshLok Sabha electionsVoteLok Sabha Elections 2024

