Lok Sabha Eletions 2024: Journalist thrashed for talking to women who said they were paid to attend Amit Shah's rally: Congress

New Delhi/Raebareli: The Congress alleged on Sunday that a journalist was beaten up at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh for talking to women who told him that they were paid to attend the event.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "@moliticsindia journalist Raghav Trivedi was brutally beaten up by BJP men at the home minister's rally in Rae Bareli. The home minister kept speaking and the police kept watching as mute spectators. The journalist was beaten up only because he had spoken to some women who said they were paid to attend the rally."

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said his party stands by the brave journalist who was thrashed at Shah's rally.