Lok Sabha polls 2024: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah to not contest elections, cites health reasons

He won the polls again in 2019.

Omar Abdullah said the upcoming Parliamentary election was very different from the past polls.

"For the last 30 years, the elections have been affected in one way or the other due to which the people did not participate in the polls -- be it because of the gun or boycott calls. Our politics in Srinagar had been limited. Few areas used to come out to vote and our politics used to run on that.

"This time, the atmosphere will be different. We will not see any boycott calls, and the impact of guns will be far less. This time, the people of Srinagar have to decide whether they want to participate in politics here or not. They have to decide whether they want to raise their voice or not, whether they want to choose their representative or not," the NC vice president said.