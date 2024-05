A 62-year-old polling booth agent of Shiv Sena (UBT), Manohar Nalge was found dead inside the toilet of a polling booth in Mumbai's Worli area, news agency ANI reported quoting Mumbai Police.

Mumbai's N M Joshi Marg police took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem.

A case has been registered. Further investigation is under way.

More to follow...