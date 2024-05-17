Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Amit Shah attacks Priyanka Gandhi for calling Raebareli 'family seat'

Raebareli: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an election rally here on Friday attacked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for calling Raebareli a "family seat", and said it is not a seat that belongs to any family but that of the people.

Shah made a scathing attack at the Congress for turning down the invitation for Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya and said if the Congress came to power, they would put the "Ayodhya lock" on the temple again.