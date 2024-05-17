Home
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Amit Shah attacks Priyanka Gandhi for calling Raebareli 'family seat'

Shah also made a scathing attack at the Congress for turning down the invitation for Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya and said if the Congress came to power, they would put the 'Ayodhya lock' on the temple again.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 11:02 IST
Raebareli: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an election rally here on Friday attacked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for calling Raebareli a "family seat", and said it is not a seat that belongs to any family but that of the people.

Shah made a scathing attack at the Congress for turning down the invitation for Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya and said if the Congress came to power, they would put the "Ayodhya lock" on the temple again.

Rebel Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Pande joined the BJP and sat beside Shah on the stage.

Shah claimed Pande rightly said the Gandhi family never visited Raebareli during natural calamities or accidents.

